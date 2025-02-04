Ecuador To Close Its Borders Over The Weekend
Sumaira FH Published February 04, 2025 | 11:40 AM
WASHINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) Ecuador’s president on Monday announced the closure of the country's borders from Saturday to next Monday.
"In response to attempts by armed groups to destabilize the country, the borders will remain closed from Saturday 8 to Monday 10 February," Daniel Noboa said on X.
He also ordered an increase in the military’s presence at the country’s borders and ports.
Ecuadorian voters will head to the polls on Feb. 9 for the first round of general elections in which Noboa is seeking re-election.
