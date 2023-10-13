Ecuador to elect its first woman president, or its youngest

Quito, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2023) Ecuador is gearing up for a presidential runoff Sunday between two relative unknowns: the son of one of the country's richest men and the protege of an exiled former leader convicted of graft.

One could become the country's youngest-ever president, the other, its first woman at the helm. Both have influential backers.

In August, Luisa Gonzalez, a 45-year-old lawyer running for the Citizen Revolution Movement, which describes itself as a progressive socialist party, garnered more votes than any other candidate in the first round of voting with nearly 34 percent -- not enough for an outright win.

Opinion polls show her rival, 35-year-old businessman Daniel Noboa, gaining ground after his first-round showing of 23 percent, and possibly even overtaking Gonzalez -- pointing to a tight race.

The winner will be elected to only 16 months in office until May 2025, completing the term of outgoing Guillermo Lasso, who called a snap election to avoid a possible impeachment for alleged embezzlement.