Open Menu

Ecuador To Elect Its First Woman President, Or Its Youngest

Muhammad Irfan Published October 13, 2023 | 02:10 PM

Ecuador to elect its first woman president, or its youngest

Quito, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2023) Ecuador is gearing up for a presidential runoff Sunday between two relative unknowns: the son of one of the country's richest men and the protege of an exiled former leader convicted of graft.

One could become the country's youngest-ever president, the other, its first woman at the helm. Both have influential backers.

In August, Luisa Gonzalez, a 45-year-old lawyer running for the Citizen Revolution Movement, which describes itself as a progressive socialist party, garnered more votes than any other candidate in the first round of voting with nearly 34 percent -- not enough for an outright win.

Opinion polls show her rival, 35-year-old businessman Daniel Noboa, gaining ground after his first-round showing of 23 percent, and possibly even overtaking Gonzalez -- pointing to a tight race.

The winner will be elected to only 16 months in office until May 2025, completing the term of outgoing Guillermo Lasso, who called a snap election to avoid a possible impeachment for alleged embezzlement.

Related Topics

Election Ecuador May August Women Sunday Race

Recent Stories

MoE, Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority collabora ..

MoE, Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority collaborate to promote children’s inv ..

54 minutes ago
 HUSSAIN MUHAMMAD JOINS AS CONSUL GENERAL OF PAKIST ..

HUSSAIN MUHAMMAD JOINS AS CONSUL GENERAL OF PAKISTAN TO DUBAI & NORTHERN EMIRATE ..

1 hour ago
 Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi hosted a delegation ..

Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi hosted a delegation of dellsons group at Embassy ..

1 hour ago
 ICC World Cup 2023: New Zealand opt to field again ..

ICC World Cup 2023: New Zealand opt to field against Bangladesh

2 hours ago
 National Guard Command, Qatari delegation discuss ..

National Guard Command, Qatari delegation discuss cooperation

2 hours ago
 Pakistani squad’s movement restricted in Ahmedab ..

Pakistani squad’s movement restricted in Ahmedabad amid security concerns

2 hours ago
Arijit Singh's pre-game show to enthrall fans ahea ..

Arijit Singh's pre-game show to enthrall fans ahead of Pakistan-India World Cup ..

2 hours ago
 OIC Convenes a Meeting on Family Bank in the G-5 S ..

OIC Convenes a Meeting on Family Bank in the G-5 Sahel Member States

2 hours ago
 PTA Conducts Raid against Illegal Issuance of SIMs

PTA Conducts Raid against Illegal Issuance of SIMs

2 hours ago
 Quinton de Kock leads South Africa's rout of Austr ..

Quinton de Kock leads South Africa's rout of Australia

2 hours ago
 UAE dispatches urgent humanitarian aid to people a ..

UAE dispatches urgent humanitarian aid to people affected by earthquake in Afgha ..

2 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 11 New Zealand Vs. Ba ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 11 New Zealand Vs. Bangladesh, Live Score, History, ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World