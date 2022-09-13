UrduPoint.com

Ecuador To Hold Referendum On Citizens' Extradition, Fight Against Drug Trafficking

Muhammad Irfan Published September 13, 2022 | 12:50 AM

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2022) Ecuador's President Guillermo Lasso announced Monday that he wanted to put several measures to the popular vote in February that would help authorities fight drug trafficking.

The small Andean nation will be asked whether they approve of extraditing Ecuadorean citizens involved in organized crime and allowing the military to help police fight drug trafficking.

The referendum is scheduled for February 5 of next year. It will include eight proposals for constitutional changes that concern internal security, state institutions and environment.

The presidency will propose reducing the number of legislative seats from the current 137 to around 100, safeguarding the public prosecutor's independence, and setting up a water protection system.

