Ecuador To Include COVID-19 Vaccine In Regular Vaccination Program - Health Ministry

Fri 29th October 2021 | 07:20 PM

Ecuador will include the COVID-19 vaccine in its regular vaccination program allowing citizens a yearly inoculation against the virus, Ecuadorian Public Health Minister Ximena Garzon said on Friday

"Definitely, the COVID-19 vaccination will be part of the regular vaccination schedule... We will need an annual dose. We are already planning a booster dose schedule starting next year," Garzon told reporters.

On October 18, Ecuador began administering a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to health workers and people over 65 years old.

Currently, 63,5% of the population in Ecuador has received two doses of the vaccine.

