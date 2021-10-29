Ecuador to Include COVID-19 Vaccine in Regular Vaccination Program - Health Ministry

Ecuador will include the COVID-19 vaccine in its regular vaccination program allowing citizens a yearly inoculation against the virus, Ecuadorian Public Health Minister Ximena Garzon said on Friday

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2021) Ecuador will include the COVID-19 vaccine in its regular vaccination program allowing citizens a yearly inoculation against the virus, Ecuadorian Public Health Minister Ximena Garzon said on Friday.

"Definitely, the COVID-19 vaccination will be part of the regular vaccination schedule... We will need an annual dose. We are already planning a booster dose schedule starting next year," Garzon told reporters.

On October 18, Ecuador began administering a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to health workers and people over 65 years old.

Currently, 63,5% of the population in Ecuador has received two doses of the vaccine.