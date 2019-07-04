UrduPoint.com
Ecuador To Invite Russian Lower House Chair To Visit - Legislature Head

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 02:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2019) Cesar Litardo, the head of the Ecuadorian National Assembly, said in an interview with Sputnik that he would invite Vyacheslav Volodin, the chairman of the lower house of the Russian parliament, formally known as the State Duma, to visit Ecuador.

"We will officially invite the chairman of the State Duma to visit Ecuador in order to establish closer contacts with this brotherly country ... The invitation will be officially issued in a week," Litardo said at the Development of Parliamentarism International Forum in Moscow on Wednesday.

The lawmaker added he had managed to speak to Volodin for several minutes during a dinner, held during the forum, where he had invited Volodin to visit the Latin American country.

Litardo also noted the importance of Ecuadorian-Russian trade relation.

"[Russia] is the sixth largest trade partner for us. Ecuador annually exports approximately 1.5 billion worth of goods to Russia," the lawmaker emphasized, noting that the exports included cacao, flowers, shrimps and other goods.

Moreover, Russia's support could help Ecuador conclude agreements with the Moscow-led Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Litardo pointed out.

The second edition of the Development of Parliamentarism International Forum was organized by the Russian parliament's lower house. It was attended by visitors from 132 countries, including 800 parliamentarians and experts and 41 parliament speakers.

