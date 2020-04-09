UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ecuador To Join OPEC+ Video Conference, Seeks Stabilization Of Oil Prices -Energy Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 08:20 AM

Ecuador to Join OPEC+ Video Conference, Seeks Stabilization of Oil Prices -Energy Ministry

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2020) Ecuadorian Energy Minister Rene Ortiz will join the OPEC+ video conference on Thursday, with Quito seeking solutions that will stabilize oil prices, the national Energy Ministry said.

On Thursday, the OPEC+ video conference will be held on the possibility of a new cut in oil production to stabilize the market that will be followed by a meeting of the G20 energy ministers on energy market stability on Friday.

"Minister Rene Ortiz has accepted an invitation [to take part in the video conference] ... A fair oil price will be profitable both for producers and consumers ... Ecuador agrees with the efforts that must be taken to stabilize prices at the fair level," the ministry said on late Wednesday.

In January, Ecuador withdrew from OPEC to cut the country's spending and boost revenue.

Related Topics

Oil Quito Price Ecuador January Market From

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi has 24,018 plant holdings, covering 749, ..

6 hours ago

Ajman Crown Prince announces new package of econom ..

9 hours ago

Caring for Everyone campaign launched to promote s ..

9 hours ago

EU plan for virus aid package under fire

9 hours ago

Coronavirus Response Raises Risk of Child Abuse - ..

9 hours ago

Pervaiz Elahi convenes All Parties Parliamentary C ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.