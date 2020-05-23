UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ecuador To Partially Resume Air Traffic Starting From June 1 - Interior Minister

Sumaira FH 46 seconds ago Sat 23rd May 2020 | 09:00 AM

Ecuador to Partially Resume Air Traffic Starting From June 1 - Interior Minister

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2020) The Ecuadorian government decided to resume up to 30 percent of the air traffic, which was suspended over the COVID-19 pandemic, Interior Minister Paula Romo said.

"Passenger flights will be resumed starting from June 1. During the first phase, it will be allowed to resume up to 30 percent of flights, which were carried out in airports," Romo said in a televised address on late Friday.

The international airport of Quito expressed its readiness to partially resume the flights.

According to the airport of the Ecuadorian capital, the resumption will be gradual depending on the demand and airlines' readiness to do that.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 5.2 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 338,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Ecuador has confirmed 35,828 COVID-19 cases so far, with 3,056 fatalities.

Related Topics

World Interior Minister Traffic Quito March June From Government Million Airport Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Eid al-Fitr Sunday in Egypt, Bahrain, Kuwait, Jord ..

7 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates President, VP, Rul ..

8 hours ago

Hamdan bin Zayed congratulates President, VP, AD C ..

8 hours ago

Ministry of Health announces 50,000 additional COV ..

9 hours ago

Khalifa bin Zayed issues law amending ‘Pensions ..

9 hours ago

Middle East Quartet Meets by Video in Bid to End I ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.