Ecuador to Partially Resume Air Traffic Starting From June 1 - Interior Minister

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2020) The Ecuadorian government decided to resume up to 30 percent of the air traffic, which was suspended over the COVID-19 pandemic, Interior Minister Paula Romo said.

"Passenger flights will be resumed starting from June 1. During the first phase, it will be allowed to resume up to 30 percent of flights, which were carried out in airports," Romo said in a televised address on late Friday.

The international airport of Quito expressed its readiness to partially resume the flights.

According to the airport of the Ecuadorian capital, the resumption will be gradual depending on the demand and airlines' readiness to do that.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 5.2 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 338,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Ecuador has confirmed 35,828 COVID-19 cases so far, with 3,056 fatalities.