Ecuador To Participate In Clinical Trials Of Chinese Vaccine Against COVID-19 - Minister

Tue 29th December 2020 | 02:16 PM

Ecuador will take part in clinical trials for the Chinese vaccine against COVID-19 in January, Ecuadorian Minister of Public Health Juan Carlos Zevallos said

QUITO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2020) Ecuador will take part in clinical trials for the Chinese vaccine against COVID-19 in January, Ecuadorian Minister of Public Health Juan Carlos Zevallos said.

"We have received a proposal for a Chinese vaccine to be used at the country level for volunteers who wants to participate in phase 3," Zevallos said at an online press conference on Monday.

From 5,000 to 8,000 Ecuadorians will take part in the trials.

Zevallos added that Ecuador will receive 50,000 doses of the US Pfizer vaccine to start the first phase of the vaccination campaign in the country in January without announcing the exact date.

Ecuador is also taking part in the COVAX Facility, the global COVID-19 vaccine initiative led by the World Health Organization, and holds negotiations with other developers, such as Moderna, AstraZeneca and Sinovac.

