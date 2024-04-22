Ecuador voters approve extradition of mafia bosses: authorities

Quito, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) A solid majority of Ecuadoran voters on Sunday approved a referendum paving the way for the extradition of organized crime bosses to the United States, National Electoral Council president Diana Atamaint said.

Some 65 percent of valid ballots were marked "yes" for extradition, and 35 percent marked "no," according to a quick count of vote results, according to a tally released by another electoral council official at a news conference.

President Daniel Noboa hailed the result.

"We have defended the country, now we will have more tools to fight crime and restore peace to Ecuadoran families," Noboa said earlier after the release of an exit poll.

Once-peaceful Ecuador has been grappling with a shocking rise in violence, flaring up due to a rise in narcotics trafficking, that has seen two mayors killed this week.

Nearly 13.6 million of the country's 17.7 million inhabitants were eligible to cast a "Yes" or "No" on 11 referendum questions on the ballot.