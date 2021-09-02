Ecuador Wants to Build Vaccine Production Center Using Russian Technologies - Diplomat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2021) Ecuador wants to build a center for coronavirus vaccine production with the use of Russian experience and technologies, Russian ambassador to the Latin American country. Vladimir Sprinchan, told Sputnik on Thursday.

"The creation of a laboratory that would use our technologies for production of vaccines against COVID-19 is on the agenda. They are going to build a complex vaccine center, they want to travel to Russia to study our experience and technologies," Sprinchan said.

The health ministry plans to organize a trip of Ecuadorian experts to Russia, the diplomat added.