UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ecuador Wants To Restore Relations With Russia At All Levels- Foreign Ministry Coordinator

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 09:40 AM

Ecuador Wants to Restore Relations With Russia at All Levels- Foreign Ministry Coordinator

QUITO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2021) The Ecuadorian government would like to resume bilateral relations with Russia in all possible spheres, Julio Prado Espinosa, the Ecuadorian Foreign Ministry's vaccine coordinator and former ambassador to Moscow, told Sputnik.

"The idea expressed by both the foreign minister and the minister of production, trade and investment, like President [Guillermo] Lasso himself, is that they want the resumption of bilateral relations with Russia at all levels and in all possible spheres," Prado Espinosa said.

He said the previous administration did not develop relations with Moscow, and that the current government intends to change this situation.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia All Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

22 minutes ago

AED1.68 bn financial market liquidity on Monday

9 hours ago

UAE claim crucial three points from Thailand

9 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler directs establishment of five marine ..

11 hours ago

Izharul Haq dies after brief illness

9 hours ago

France freezes military aid to CAR over 'disinform ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.