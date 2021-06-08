Ecuador Wants to Restore Relations With Russia at All Levels- Foreign Ministry Coordinator

QUITO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2021) The Ecuadorian government would like to resume bilateral relations with Russia in all possible spheres, Julio Prado Espinosa, the Ecuadorian Foreign Ministry's vaccine coordinator and former ambassador to Moscow, told Sputnik.

"The idea expressed by both the foreign minister and the minister of production, trade and investment, like President [Guillermo] Lasso himself, is that they want the resumption of bilateral relations with Russia at all levels and in all possible spheres," Prado Espinosa said.

He said the previous administration did not develop relations with Moscow, and that the current government intends to change this situation.