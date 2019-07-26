UrduPoint.com
Ecuador Weighs New Humanitarian Visas For Venezuelans - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 26th July 2019 | 06:34 PM

Ecuador Weighs New Humanitarian Visas for Venezuelans - Reports

Ecuador will consider special humanitarian visas for Venezuelans that would grant them permanent residence, local media reported, citing President Lenin Moreno

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2019) Ecuador will consider special humanitarian visas for Venezuelans that would grant them permanent residence, local media reported, citing President Lenin Moreno.

An amendment to the existing visa rules will be submitted to the parliament, El Commercio newspaper said on Thursday.

The so-called exceptional humanitarian visas, Moreno said, will serve to "regularize temporary residence to make it permanent for Venezuelans who are already in the country and have not broken laws."

Half of a million Venezuelan migrants will be living in the neighboring Andean nation by the end of this year, according to United Nations' estimates. Moreno said its capacity had been stretched to the limit.

