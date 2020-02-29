UrduPoint.com
Ecuadorean Health Minister Confirms First Case Of Coronavirus

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 29th February 2020 | 10:08 PM

Ecuadorean Health Minister Confirms First Case of Coronavirus

Ecuadorean Health Minister Catalina Andramuno on Saturday confirmed the first case of infection with the new strain of coronavirus in the South American country

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th February, 2020) Ecuadorean Health Minister Catalina Andramuno on Saturday confirmed the first case of infection with the new strain of coronavirus in the South American country.

"We must inform you that we have the first case of coronavirus in Ecuador. It is an imported case," she told reporters at a news conference.

The patient is a 70-year-old Ecuadorean woman who came back from a trip to Spain on February 14. She showed symptoms, which included fever, several days after the return and is in a critical condition.

This makes Ecuador the third Latin American nation to detect infection with the virus, which causes a potentially lethal COVID-19 respiratory disease. Cases have also been reported in Brazil and Mexico.

