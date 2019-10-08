UrduPoint.com
Ecuadorean President To Engage Civil Society Amid Unrest - Aide

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 11:42 PM

Ecuadorean President to Engage Civil Society Amid Unrest - Aide

Ecuadorean President Lenin Moreno will meet with civil society representatives on Tuesday, his aide said, in a bid to end violent protests that erupted after he announced cuts to fuel subsidies

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2019) Ecuadorean President Lenin Moreno will meet with civil society representatives on Tuesday, his aide said, in a bid to end violent protests that erupted after he announced cuts to fuel subsidies.

"Today the president will meet with state officials, representatives of the civil society and public opinion.

Our response to difficult times is dialogue," Juan Sebastian Roldan said.

The small Andean nation has been rocked by protests after Moreno unveiled economic reforms, which are part of an aid deal with the International Monetary Fund.

In response, transport unions announced a nationwide strike that left the country paralyzed for days. Clashes with police caused Moreno to declare a state of emergency and move the seat of the government out of the capital.

