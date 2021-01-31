UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ecuadorean President's Jet Returns To Washington DC Airport Due To Technical Problem

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sun 31st January 2021 | 01:20 AM

Ecuadorean President's Jet Returns to Washington DC Airport Due to Technical Problem

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2021) A plane carrying Ecuadorean President Lenin Moreno had to make an emergency landing shortly after takeoff from Washington on Saturday because of a technical problem, the president's communications office said.

"The presidential plane ran into a technical problem minutes after it departed from Washington, DC... Lenin Moreno and all those abroad the plane are fine and will return to Ecuador in the coming hours," a statement read.

Moreno arrived in Washington on Tuesday where he met with US officials for talks on economic, foreign policy and healthcare issues. He was accompanied, among others, by Finance Minster Mauricio Pozo.

Related Topics

Washington Fine Ecuador All From

Recent Stories

PCR tests mandatory for RAK government employees e ..

39 minutes ago

Arab Coalition destroys UAV in Yemeni airspace lau ..

39 minutes ago

Chief Editor of Russia's MediaZona News Outlet Hel ..

49 minutes ago

Ambulance driver dies of coronavirus

49 minutes ago

Gut-Behrami completes super-G hat-trick in Garmisc ..

1 hour ago

Italy's El Shaarawy returns to Roma from China

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.