MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2021) A plane carrying Ecuadorean President Lenin Moreno had to make an emergency landing shortly after takeoff from Washington on Saturday because of a technical problem, the president's communications office said.

"The presidential plane ran into a technical problem minutes after it departed from Washington, DC... Lenin Moreno and all those abroad the plane are fine and will return to Ecuador in the coming hours," a statement read.

Moreno arrived in Washington on Tuesday where he met with US officials for talks on economic, foreign policy and healthcare issues. He was accompanied, among others, by Finance Minster Mauricio Pozo.