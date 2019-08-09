UrduPoint.com
Ecuadorian Court Orders Pre-Trial Detention For Former President Correa

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 17 minutes ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 11:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2019) Ecuador's National Court of Justice has ordered pre-trial detention for former president Rafael Correa over an alleged corruption scheme, a statement from the country's prosecutor said.

"The judge of the National Court of Justice, Daniella Camacho, accepted the measures requested by the Prosecutor's Office and issued pre-trial detention for former President Rafael C.," the statement said.

Former vice president Jorge Glas and several other high-ranking officials are also on the detention list.

According to the prosecution, the former head of state is involved in the bribery and corruption case in the largest political party in Ecuador, PAIS Alliance, which he founded.

The prosecutor's office says that he refuses to cooperate with the investigation.

The ex-president is currently outside Ecuador. November 2018, the media reported that Correa allegedly requested asylum from Belgium, where he lived with his family, but the ex-president denied this information.

In the meantime, Correa called the request of the country's prosecutor for his pre-trial detention merely a political show in an interview with Sputnik. He added that the case would not prevent him from continuing his career in Ecuador in the future.

