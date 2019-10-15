Ecuadorian Decree on Cutting Fuel Subsidies to Be Withdrawn in Several Hours - President

(@imziishan)

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2019) The decree that was designed to abolish the decades-long fuel subsidies for people in Ecuador and ended up triggering a forceful wave of public protests in Ecuador will be called back in several hours, Ecuadorian President Lenin Moreno said on Monday.

"In the next several hours, I will cancel Decree 883. We have chosen peace. A new decree will be issued to ensure access to resources for those who truly need them," Moreno posted on Twitter.

For almost two weeks, the Ecuadorians were storming the streets of capital Quito and other cities to protest against the economic reforms of Moreno's government, in particular, the decision to end the habitual subsidies for gasoline and diesel.

As civil unrest grew progressively violent, Moreno declared a national two-month state of emergency and ordered for a curfew in Quito, mobilizing the military to ensure its implementation.

On Sunday, Moreno held talks with the protest leaders among Indigenous Ecuadorians which ended in a consensus to end the violent rallies and reconsider the controversial decree.