Ecuadorian Indigenous Peoples Present Conditions for Dialogue With Government - Reports

LA PAZ (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2019) The Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities of Ecuador has sent a letter to the country's government, in which it laid out conditions for a dialogue, Peruvian El Comercio newspaper reported on Friday.

The indigenous people of Ecuador are at the forefront of the protests, which are currently rocking the country.

According to the newspaper, the confederation demands withdrawal of the presidential decree which introduced free oil pricing and canceled fuel subsidies.

Unrest erupted across Ecuador earlier this month after President Lenin Moreno imposed austerity measures, the most severe of which was the suspension of fuel subsidies, in accordance with an agreement with the International Monetary Fund to receive a $4.2 billion loan.

The protests have since evolved into wide-ranging set of demands that have activated many social groups, including farmers, students, indigenous peoples and more.