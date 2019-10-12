UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ecuadorian Indigenous Peoples Present Conditions For Dialogue With Government - Reports

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 12th October 2019 | 01:10 AM

Ecuadorian Indigenous Peoples Present Conditions for Dialogue With Government - Reports

LA PAZ (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2019) The Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities of Ecuador has sent a letter to the country's government, in which it laid out conditions for a dialogue, Peruvian El Comercio newspaper reported on Friday.

The indigenous people of Ecuador are at the forefront of the protests, which are currently rocking the country.

According to the newspaper, the confederation demands withdrawal of the presidential decree which introduced free oil pricing and canceled fuel subsidies.

Unrest erupted across Ecuador earlier this month after President Lenin Moreno imposed austerity measures, the most severe of which was the suspension of fuel subsidies, in accordance with an agreement with the International Monetary Fund to receive a $4.2 billion loan.

The protests have since evolved into wide-ranging set of demands that have activated many social groups, including farmers, students, indigenous peoples and more.

Related Topics

Loan Oil Ecuador Government Agreement Billion

Recent Stories

Honorary doctorate for Sharjah Ruler’s cultural ..

56 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler visits Madrid’s El Escorial Librar ..

56 minutes ago

PTI to make government in Sindh after next general ..

1 hour ago

Opposition parties not united on joining Azadi Mar ..

1 hour ago

SDF Says 5 IS Militants Escaped From Prison in Nor ..

2 hours ago

IS Claims Car Bomb Blast in Syria's Qamishlo - Rep ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.