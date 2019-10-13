UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ecuadorian Military Restrict Movement Across Country For 24 Hours Amid Ongoing Protests

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sun 13th October 2019 | 04:30 AM

Ecuadorian Military Restrict Movement Across Country for 24 Hours Amid Ongoing Protests

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2019) The command of the Ecuadorian Armed Forces imposed restrictions on people's movement in "strategically important areas" across the country amid the ongoing wave of protests in the Latin American nation.

On Saturday, Ecuadorian President Lenin Moreno imposed a curfew in the capital of Quito and its outskirts. The Ministry of Tourism called on tourists not to leave hotels and the airport of Quito.

"From 3:00 p.m. [20:00 GMT] Saturday, October 12 ... a ban on movement in strategically important areas has been imposed for 24 hours," the Ecuadorian Armed Forces wrote on their Twitter page.

The list of strategically important areas includes public, military and police facilities; port and airports; telecommunications infrastructure; water and power supply facilities; oil production plants and refineries.

 

Mass protests erupted in Ecuador in early October as thousands rallied across the country against the government's economic reforms, particularly, the decision to end decades-long fuel subsidies for people. According to Moreno, Ecuador could no longer afford them and the cuts could help the country save some $2.27 billion a year. Additionally, the abolition of fuel subsidies was part of the Ecuadorian government's deal with the International Monetary Fund to be eligible for a $4.2 billion loan.

Related Topics

Loan Police Water Twitter Oil Quito Ecuador October From Government Billion Airport

Recent Stories

Space mission, a flame of hope for Arab world, say ..

4 hours ago

Moulana using madrassa students for political gain ..

5 hours ago

'Smog, pollution challenges of environment'

5 hours ago

Ecuadorian President to Reconsider Canceling Fuel ..

5 hours ago

Asad Qaiser calls international community to addre ..

5 hours ago

Amal Al Qubaisi meets President of Serbia&#039;s N ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.