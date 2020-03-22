Ecuadorian Ministers of Health, Labor Resign After COVID-19 Cases Go Beyond 500

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2020) Ecuador's Minister of Health Catalina Andramuno and Minister of Labor Andres Madero stepped down as the country's toll of coronavirus infection increased by over 400 cases in a week to a total of 532, the presidential press service said on Sunday.

"President of the Republic Lenin Moreno appointed Luis Arturo Poveda Velasco as minister of labor and Juan Carlos Zeballos Lopez as minister of health. He thanked Catalina Andramuno and Andres Madero for the work done," the press service said in a release.

Amid the rapidly growing number of COVID-19 cases, the Ecuadorian government declared a state of emergency on March 17, setting a curfew and limiting domestic movements.

As of Saturday, the number of COVID-19 cases globally has reached 266,000 with more than 11,000 fatalities, according to the World Health Organization.