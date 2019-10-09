UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ecuadorian Parliament Temporary Suspends Activity As Protests Continue - Lawmaker

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 02:00 AM

Ecuadorian Parliament Temporary Suspends Activity as Protests Continue - Lawmaker

MONTEVIDEO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2019) The Ecuadoran parliament has suspended its activity following mass protests raging in the country, Homero Castanier, a lawmaker from the Creating Opportunities (CREO) party told Sputnik on Tuesday.

The rallies erupted on Thursday in response to new austerity measures, including ending decades-long fuel subsidies, which the government wants to implement to become eligible for a $4.2 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund.

"The National Assembly has suspended its activity; yesterday coordinators of various legislative bodies met with the assembly's president and vice-president and decided to suspend the activity as there were no guarantees allowing assemblymen and officials visit the parliament's building," Castanier said.

He noted that just a block away from the parliament is the Arbolito park where protesters tend to gather. Also, some protesters tried to force their way into the assembly, albeit unsuccessfully, on Monday.

"There is a possibility that the National Assembly will meet in another place, but the issue is that protests are ongoing in different districts which prevent us from going to an agreed meeting place," Castanier added.

Following the escalation of violence, Moreno accused foreign actors, including Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and former Ecuadoran President Rafael Correa of mounting an organized attempt to destabilize the situation in the country.

Related Topics

Assembly Loan National Assembly Parliament Visit From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Ruler of Fujairah offers condolences to King Salma ..

36 minutes ago

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah offers condolences to King ..

36 minutes ago

Prince Andrew hails Khalifa Fund for supporting en ..

2 hours ago

Chinese premier briefed on grave situation in IOJ& ..

2 hours ago

Gaddafi stadium to turn pink as PCB joins hand wit ..

2 hours ago

Chinese premier briefed on grave situation in IOJ& ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.