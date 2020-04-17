UrduPoint.com
Ecuadorian President Announces 15-Day National Mourning For COVID-19 Victims

Ecuadorian President Lenin Moreno on Friday declared a 15-day mourning period for those who have of the COVID-19 disease since the outbreak in the country

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) Ecuadorian President Lenin Moreno on Friday declared a 15-day mourning period for those who have of the COVID-19 disease since the outbreak in the country.

"We owe our deceased compatriots an honored burial in the cemetery, [pay] a fair tribute to the whole country. I ordered 15-day national mourning in memory of [the dead] and solidarity with their families," Moreno wrote on Twitter.

According to the decree, published on Moreno's social media account, national flags will fly at half-mast across the country during the commemoration.

The order is valid from the moment of signing the decree dated April 16.

Ecuador has so far registered 8,225 COVID-19 cases, with 403 fatalities.

The coastal province of Guayas and its capital of Guayaquil remain the epicenter of the infection in the Latin American country. Amid the rapidly growing number of COVID-19 cases, the Ecuadorian government declared a state of emergency on March 17, setting a curfew and limiting domestic movements.

