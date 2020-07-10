UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ecuadorian President Announces Cabinet Reshuffle, Replaces Several Ministers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 01:40 AM

Ecuadorian President Announces Cabinet Reshuffle, Replaces Several Ministers

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2020) Ecuadorean President Lenin Moreno announced on Thursday that he had carried out a reshuffle in the government, replacing several ministers, including Foreign Minister Jose Valencia Amores.

"Welcome, Foreign Minister Luis Gallegos, Communications Secretary [in the presidential administration] Caridad Vela, Minister of Labor Andres Isch, Minister of Housing Julio Recalde, Head of Sercop [the National Public Contracting Service] Juan Aguirre, Head of Ecuadorian State Owned Enterprises Coordinator Jose Andres Lopez, Advisor to the president on procurement Silvana Vallejo," Moreno wrote on Twitter.

The president did not explain the reason for the cabinet reshuffle.

It comes two days after Ecuadorean Vice President Otto Sonnenholzner announced his decision to step down after a year and a half in office. The politician pledged that he would continue fighting against corruption and poverty in Ecuador even after the resignation.

Related Topics

Corruption Twitter Valencia Vallejo Ecuador Government Cabinet Housing

Recent Stories

2019-2020 academic year was unprecedented: Hussain ..

57 minutes ago

&#039;Together We Are Good&#039; expands its healt ..

57 minutes ago

Pakistan sharing weekly data on locust control wit ..

5 minutes ago

Municipal committee names 8 roads of Qasimabad aft ..

5 minutes ago

Rs.26 bln requires for purchasing plane, vehicles, ..

5 minutes ago

UAE creates opportunities for its citizens: Sarah ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.