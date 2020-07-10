Ecuadorian President Announces Cabinet Reshuffle, Replaces Several Ministers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2020) Ecuadorean President Lenin Moreno announced on Thursday that he had carried out a reshuffle in the government, replacing several ministers, including Foreign Minister Jose Valencia Amores.

"Welcome, Foreign Minister Luis Gallegos, Communications Secretary [in the presidential administration] Caridad Vela, Minister of Labor Andres Isch, Minister of Housing Julio Recalde, Head of Sercop [the National Public Contracting Service] Juan Aguirre, Head of Ecuadorian State Owned Enterprises Coordinator Jose Andres Lopez, Advisor to the president on procurement Silvana Vallejo," Moreno wrote on Twitter.

The president did not explain the reason for the cabinet reshuffle.

It comes two days after Ecuadorean Vice President Otto Sonnenholzner announced his decision to step down after a year and a half in office. The politician pledged that he would continue fighting against corruption and poverty in Ecuador even after the resignation.