Ecuadorian President Appoints New Foreign Minister

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2022) Presidential adviser Juan Carlos Holguin has been appointed the new Foreign Minister of Ecuador, the country's President Guillermo Lasso has announced.

"Former presidential adviser @juancaholguin will assume the post of the Foreign Minister of Ecuador this Monday, January 3, after I decided to entrust new functions to the current Foreign Minister Mauricio Montalvo, which will be announced tomorrow during the award ceremony," Lasso said on Twitter on Sunday.

According to the president, Holguin's appointment should help promote trade agreements and foreign investment and boost employment in Ecuador.

"The reinforcement in the team is intended to underpin the main goal of the government in its foreign policy: to promote trade agreements and open the economy to the world to continue the reactivation of foreign investment and employment," Lasso said.

During his first press conference following victory in the spring 2021 elections, Lasso, a 65-year-old former banker, said that Ecuador was facing a harsh economic crisis and a healthcare crisis and that he was going to fight corruption and boost the fight against COVID-19 in the country. He also promised to resolve tax evasion problems and tackle unemployment, hunger and poverty.