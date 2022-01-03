UrduPoint.com

Ecuadorian President Appoints New Foreign Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published January 03, 2022 | 06:40 AM

Ecuadorian President Appoints New Foreign Minister

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2022) Presidential adviser Juan Carlos Holguin has been appointed the new Foreign Minister of Ecuador, the country's President Guillermo Lasso has announced.

"Former presidential adviser @juancaholguin will assume the post of the Foreign Minister of Ecuador this Monday, January 3, after I decided to entrust new functions to the current Foreign Minister Mauricio Montalvo, which will be announced tomorrow during the award ceremony," Lasso said on Twitter on Sunday.

According to the president, Holguin's appointment should help promote trade agreements and foreign investment and boost employment in Ecuador.

"The reinforcement in the team is intended to underpin the main goal of the government in its foreign policy: to promote trade agreements and open the economy to the world to continue the reactivation of foreign investment and employment," Lasso said.

During his first press conference following victory in the spring 2021 elections, Lasso, a 65-year-old former banker, said that Ecuador was facing a harsh economic crisis and a healthcare crisis and that he was going to fight corruption and boost the fight against COVID-19 in the country. He also promised to resolve tax evasion problems and tackle unemployment, hunger and poverty.

Related Topics

Corruption World Twitter Holguin Ecuador January Sunday Post Government Employment

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 January 2022

21 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 2nd January 2022

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 2nd January 2022

22 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

1 day ago
 Football: English Premier League table

Football: English Premier League table

1 day ago
 Security Forces Kill 6 Insurgents in Iran's Southe ..

Security Forces Kill 6 Insurgents in Iran's Southeast

1 day ago
 Balochistan reports 6 more positive for coronaviru ..

Balochistan reports 6 more positive for coronavirus

1 day ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.