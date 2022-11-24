Ecuadorian President Arrives in Mexico - Foreign Ministry

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2022) Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso has arrived in Mexico City, the Mexican Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

"At Felipe Angeles International Airport, the foreign ministry representatives on behalf of the government welcomed the President of Ecuador Guillermo Lasso on the occasion of his official visit to Mexico," the ministry said in a statement.

A high-level meeting will take place in Mexico City later in the day, despite the cancellation of the Pacific Alliance summit, which was the purpose of this visit.

On Wednesday, a Chilean delegation headed by President Gabriel Boric arrived in Mexico, who was also planning to attend the failed summit.

The Pacific Alliance is a trade bloc that was formed in April 2011. It comprises Chile, Colombia, Mexico, and Peru. There are 61 observer states, including Ecuador. The organization is aimed at improving regional integration and facilitating trade and economic relations.

The planned summit of the alliance did not take place due to the absence of Peruvian President Pedro Castillo, who was banned by his country's Congress from leaving Peru amid accusations of corruption-related crimes. Currently, the leaders of the participating countries are discussing the possibility of holding a summit in Peru, which is expected to assume the chairmanship of the organization.