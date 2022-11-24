UrduPoint.com

Ecuadorian President Arrives In Mexico - Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan Published November 24, 2022 | 11:50 AM

Ecuadorian President Arrives in Mexico - Foreign Ministry

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2022) Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso has arrived in Mexico City, the Mexican Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

"At Felipe Angeles International Airport, the foreign ministry representatives on behalf of the government welcomed the President of Ecuador Guillermo Lasso on the occasion of his official visit to Mexico," the ministry said in a statement.

A high-level meeting will take place in Mexico City later in the day, despite the cancellation of the Pacific Alliance summit, which was the purpose of this visit.

On Wednesday, a Chilean delegation headed by President Gabriel Boric arrived in Mexico, who was also planning to attend the failed summit.

The Pacific Alliance is a trade bloc that was formed in April 2011. It comprises Chile, Colombia, Mexico, and Peru. There are 61 observer states, including Ecuador. The organization is aimed at improving regional integration and facilitating trade and economic relations.

The planned summit of the alliance did not take place due to the absence of Peruvian President Pedro Castillo, who was banned by his country's Congress from leaving Peru amid accusations of corruption-related crimes. Currently, the leaders of the participating countries are discussing the possibility of holding a summit in Peru, which is expected to assume the chairmanship of the organization.

Related Topics

Visit Mexico City Angeles Alliance Ecuador Peru Chile Colombia Mexico April Congress From Government Airport

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 November 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 24th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 24th November 2022

3 hours ago
 British medic set to train to become first 'parast ..

British medic set to train to become first 'parastronaut'

11 hours ago
 Armenia Will Remain in CSTO, Summit in Yerevan Con ..

Armenia Will Remain in CSTO, Summit in Yerevan Confirmed Relevance of Format - K ..

11 hours ago
 US Crude Oil Stockpiles Drop 2nd Week in Row as Re ..

US Crude Oil Stockpiles Drop 2nd Week in Row as Refiners Boost Fuel Inventories ..

11 hours ago
 Putin Informed CSTO Leaders About Special Operatio ..

Putin Informed CSTO Leaders About Special Operation in Ukraine - Kremlin

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.