Ecuadorian President Moves Capital To Guayaquil Amid Ongoing Protests

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 08:48 PM

Ecuadorian President Moves Capital to Guayaquil Amid Ongoing Protests

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2019) Ecuadorian President Lenin Moreno announced that he was moving the seat of government from Quito to Guayaquil since the mass nationwide protests were showing no signs of abating.

The rallies erupted on Thursday in response to new austerity measures, including ending decades-long fuel subsidies, that the government wants to implement to become eligible for a $4.2 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund.

"I have moved to the city of Guayaquil and relocated the seat of government to this city according to the constitutional authority given to me," Moreno said, as quoted by Peru's La Republica media outlet.

He also accused Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and former Ecuadoran President Rafael Correa of attempting to destabilize the country's government and undermine the constitutional order.

Moreno has already declared a national two-month state of emergency as the protests have become more violent.

