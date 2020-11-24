UrduPoint.com
Ecuadorian President Requests Governor's Resignation Over Opposition Journalist Case

Muhammad Irfan 12 minutes ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 02:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) Ecuadorian President Lenin Moreno has requested the resignation of the Governor of the Napo region Patricio Espindola for involvement in the prosecution of a journalist who questioned his administration during the health crisis.

"The governor of Napo has the right to prosecute the journalist, but the government has the right to ask the governor to resign; as a citizen he can participate in all judicial processes he wants but as a representative of the government policy of tolerance and respect he cannot do it," Moreno said during his radio program De Frente con el Presidente on Monday.

The president's request came after the regional court sentenced journalist Juan Sarmiento, who questioned the Napo governor's response to the sanitary crisis in his Tendencia Digital program, to ten days imprisonment and a fine in the moral damage and indignity case.

