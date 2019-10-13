UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ecuadorian President To Reconsider Canceling Fuel Subsidies Amid Mass Protests - Mayor

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 13th October 2019 | 12:10 AM

Ecuadorian President to Reconsider Canceling Fuel Subsidies Amid Mass Protests - Mayor

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2019) Ecuadorian President Lenin Moreno has agreed to reconsider the decree ending decades-long fuel subsidies which had triggered violent public protests all across Ecuador for over more than a week now, the mayor of Quito, Jorge Yunda, said on Saturday following the president's talks with the Association of Ecuadorian Municipalities.

"The president, taking into account the complexity of the situation, has agreed to analyze Decree 883 one more time. In the next few hours, he will meet with the protest leaders," Yunda said on Twitter.

Mass protests erupted in Ecuador in early October as thousands rallied across the country against the government's economic reforms, specifically the decision to end decades-long fuel subsidies for people.

As civil unrest grew progressively violent, Moreno declared a national two-month state of emergency. According to Moreno, Ecuador could no longer afford them and the cuts could help the country save some $2.27 billion a year. Additionally, the abolition of fuel subsidies was part of the Ecuadorian government's deal with the International Monetary Fund to be eligible for a $4.2 billion loan.

Related Topics

Loan Protest Twitter Quito Ecuador October All Government Billion

Recent Stories

Space mission, a flame of hope for Arab world, say ..

34 seconds ago

Moulana using madrassa students for political gain ..

16 minutes ago

'Smog, pollution challenges of environment'

16 minutes ago

Ecuadorian President to Reconsider Canceling Fuel ..

16 minutes ago

Asad Qaiser calls international community to addre ..

33 minutes ago

Amal Al Qubaisi meets President of Serbia&#039;s N ..

45 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.