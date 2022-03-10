(@FahadShabbir)

QUITO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2022 ) --:Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso traveled to Chile on Wednesday to attend the March 11 inauguration of Chilean president-elect Gabriel Boric, the president's office said.

Lasso departed from the Mariscal Sucre International Airport in Quito, accompanied by an official delegation headed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Human Mobility Juan Carlos Holguin.

His visit will last until March 12, and includes meetings and events of a political and commercial nature in the Chilean cities of Santiago and Valparaiso.

Presidential spokesman Carlos Jijon told reporters earlier this week that a key point of Lasso's visit would be to seek Chile's support for Ecuador's entry as a full member into the Pacific Alliance.