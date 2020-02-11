Ecuadorian Presidential Elections Moved to Earlier Date - National Electoral Council

MONTEVIDEO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2020) The presidential elections in Ecuador will take place on February 7, 2021, earlier than previously planned, the National Electoral Council said Tuesday.

Earlier plans were to hold the elections on February 28, 2021.

"The technical teams of the National Electoral Council and the Electoral Court recommended that the date of the first round of elections be Sunday, February 7, 2021, and April 11 for the second round of elections," the council said in a statement.