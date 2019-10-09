Ecuadorian Protests Leave 6 Out of 24 Provinces Short of Fuel - Energy Ministry

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2019) The massive protests in Ecuador, which left many roads blocked, caused fuel shortages in six out of 24 provinces, the Ecuadorian Ministry of Energy and Non-Renewable Natural Resources said on Tuesday.

"Over blockade of a number of highways, which take place in various regions, ... there are fuel shortages in six provinces," the ministry said in a statement.

The fuel shortages are witnessed in the provinces of Azuay, Bolivar, Canar, Cotopaxi, Imbabura and Carchi.

The Andean nation has been rocked by protests after President Lenin Moreno unveiled economic reforms, which are part of an aid deal with the International Monetary Fund.

In response, transport unions announced a nationwide strike that left the country paralyzed for days. Clashes with police forced Moreno to declare a state of emergency and move the seat of the government out of the capital.