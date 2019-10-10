Ecuadorian Red Cross Suspends Operations Over Lack of Safety

The Ecuadorian Red Cross has suspended its aid operations in the country following a series of attacks on its workers in recent unrest triggered by unpopular government decisions, the aid group announced Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2019) The Ecuadorian Red Cross has suspended its aid operations in the country following a series of attacks on its workers in recent unrest triggered by unpopular government decisions, the aid group announced Wednesday.

"The Ecuadorian Red Cross, due to the lack of guarantees to ensure the safety of its personnel, suspends the provision of first aid (the work of ambulances and paramedics)," the statement said.

The organization also blamed roadblocks and hostilities toward ambulances for delays in donor blood delivery, and published a list of addresses of blood banks in need.

Unrest erupted across Ecuador earlier this month after President Lenin Moreno imposed austerity measures, the most severe of which was the suspension of fuel subsidies, in accordance with an agreement with the International Monetary Fund to receive a $4.2 billion loan.

The protests have since evolved into wide-ranging set of demands that have activated many social groups, including farmers, students, indigenous peoples and more. Moreno declared a state of emergency and moved his government from Quito to the port city Guayaquil last week.