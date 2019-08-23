Ecuadorian University Hit by 6th Explosion in 7 Months - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The University of Guayaquil in Ecuador has once again become a target for unknown criminals, who have detonated their sixth bomb on campus in seven months, local media reported

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2019) The University of Guayaquil in Ecuador has once again become a target for unknown criminals , who have detonated their sixth bomb on campus in seven months, local media reported.

According to Comercio newspaper, the last explosion went off at 8:20 p.m. (01:20 GMT) on August 22. The bomb was reportedly planted in a corridor near the rector's office, and resulted in there being a hole in the floor and nearby buildings having the glass in their windows blown out.

Explosive devices also went off in February and November, causing minimal damage. In May, two cars belonging to university employees were damaged by bombs.

Earlier, Roberto Passailaigue, the university's rector, said that the investigation into the previous explosions had not produced any results and called for a public-private partnership to provide security for the university.

The University of Guayaquil is oldest university in the city, founded in the 19th century.