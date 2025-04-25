Open Menu

Ecuador's Correa Vows To Fight President 'head-on'

Muhammad Irfan Published April 25, 2025 | 08:40 AM

Ecuador's Correa vows to fight president 'head-on'

Quito, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) After a third-straight election loss for his allies, Ecuador's powerful ex-president Rafael Correa told AFP on Thursday he is not ready to admit defeat -- or fault -- and will oppose the new government "head-on."

Eight years after fleeing his homeland, 62-year-old Correa still marshals his once all-conquering leftist movement from self-exile in Brussels.

His protege Luisa Gonzalez lost heavily in this month's presidential election to center-right incumbent Daniel Noboa, prompting suggestions that Correa's days as a kingmaker are over.

But if Correa shares those doubts, he doesn't show it.

"We are the left in Ecuador," he told AFP.

"You are going to take me for being arrogant, but what was the left before the Citizens' Revolution (his movement)? It was polling at two or three percent.

"We now have our feet firmly planted in the ground. It changed the balance of power in Ecuador."

Shocked by the scale of their defeat, Correa and Gonzalez have blamed their 56-44 election loss on "fraud."

They have provided scant evidence for the claim. International monitors gave the vote a qualified okay.

- 'Light and shadows' -

Political analysts say Gonzalez fell flat with voters, in part, because of her close ties with Correa.

The man and his legacy still loom large in Ecuador, and are deeply polarizing.

For supporters, his ten years as president were Halcyon days of peace, prosperity and development -- all fuelled by an energy bonanza.

Ecuador was among the safest and most prosperous countries in Latin America.

Recent Stories

PSL 2025 Match 14 Lahore Qalandars vs. Peshawar Za ..

PSL 2025 Match 14 Lahore Qalandars vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who W ..

14 hours ago
 Pakistan Rangers detain Indian BSF soldier for bor ..

Pakistan Rangers detain Indian BSF soldier for border violation

14 hours ago
 PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock ho ..

PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock horns today

14 hours ago
 What will be future of Asia Cup 2025, T20 World Cu ..

What will be future of Asia Cup 2025, T20 World Cup 2026 and Champions Trophy 20 ..

15 hours ago
 Gold price remains unchanged in Pakistan’s local ..

Gold price remains unchanged in Pakistan’s local markets

15 hours ago
 First teaser for Netflix web series Wednesday Seas ..

First teaser for Netflix web series Wednesday Season 2 released

15 hours ago
Pahalgam attack result of Modi govt’s Hindutva-d ..

Pahalgam attack result of Modi govt’s Hindutva-driven policies: Congress leade ..

15 hours ago
 Sit-in on National Highway against six canals caus ..

Sit-in on National Highway against six canals causes suspension to nationwide me ..

15 hours ago
 BCCI again brings politics into sport as Fancode s ..

BCCI again brings politics into sport as Fancode suspends PSL livestreaming in I ..

16 hours ago
 Pakistan gives befitting response to India, suspen ..

Pakistan gives befitting response to India, suspends trade, closes Wagah border ..

16 hours ago
 PITB Conducts Training Session on Smart Monitoring ..

PITB Conducts Training Session on Smart Monitoring of Development Projects Porta ..

16 hours ago
 Smarter Wash, Greener Future: Introducing Haier To ..

Smarter Wash, Greener Future: Introducing Haier Top Load 1678 Eco-Efficient Perf ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From World