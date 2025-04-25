Ecuador's Correa Vows To Fight President 'head-on'
Muhammad Irfan Published April 25, 2025 | 08:40 AM
Quito, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) After a third-straight election loss for his allies, Ecuador's powerful ex-president Rafael Correa told AFP on Thursday he is not ready to admit defeat -- or fault -- and will oppose the new government "head-on."
Eight years after fleeing his homeland, 62-year-old Correa still marshals his once all-conquering leftist movement from self-exile in Brussels.
His protege Luisa Gonzalez lost heavily in this month's presidential election to center-right incumbent Daniel Noboa, prompting suggestions that Correa's days as a kingmaker are over.
But if Correa shares those doubts, he doesn't show it.
"We are the left in Ecuador," he told AFP.
"You are going to take me for being arrogant, but what was the left before the Citizens' Revolution (his movement)? It was polling at two or three percent.
"We now have our feet firmly planted in the ground. It changed the balance of power in Ecuador."
Shocked by the scale of their defeat, Correa and Gonzalez have blamed their 56-44 election loss on "fraud."
They have provided scant evidence for the claim. International monitors gave the vote a qualified okay.
- 'Light and shadows' -
Political analysts say Gonzalez fell flat with voters, in part, because of her close ties with Correa.
The man and his legacy still loom large in Ecuador, and are deeply polarizing.
For supporters, his ten years as president were Halcyon days of peace, prosperity and development -- all fuelled by an energy bonanza.
Ecuador was among the safest and most prosperous countries in Latin America.
