Ecuador's Court Releases Swedish National Suspected Of Having Links To WikiLeaks - Reports

Fri 21st June 2019 | 10:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2019) An Ecuadorian court ruled to release Swedish national Ola Bini, suspected of having ties with whistleblowing website WikiLeaks, from custody, local media have reported.

The Comercio news outlet reported that the ruling followed a petition by a lawyer of Bini, who noted that the habeas corpus principle had been violated in his defendant's case. The principle underlines that a suspect should not remain in detention unless grounds for keeping him in custody have been presented.

According to the ruling, Bini will be released later on Friday. However, he is prohibited from leaving Ecuador pending an investigation in his case.

Bini was detained in the wake of the arrest of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange at the Ecuadorian embassy in London on April 11. Ecuador's Interior Minister Maria Paula Romo reportedly said Bini had visited the embassy over 10 times.

Assange was arrested in April and sentenced to 50 weeks in prison for jumping his bail back in 2012 when he took refuge inside the Ecuadorian embassy in the UK capital to avoid extradition to Sweden, where he faced sexual assault charges, and possible subsequent extradition to the United States.

Washington initially charged Assange with conspiring to carry out a computer offense. However, the US Justice Department subsequently extended the charges so the whistleblower may now face up to 175 years in prison.

Earlier in June, UK Home Secretary Sajid Javid said that he had signed an extradition order for Assange to face charges in the United States. The whistleblower has feared the extradition, suggesting he might be put on death row in the United States.

Moreover, a London court has said that a full hearing on the case of Assange's extradition to the United States would be held in February. The trial will last for five days and will be preceded by several technical hearings.

