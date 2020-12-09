The National Electoral Council of Ecuador (CNE) has approved a candidate duo of the opposition alliance Union for Hope for the presidential elections of 2021, the CNE President Diana Atamaint said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) The National Electoral Council of Ecuador (CNE) has approved a candidate duo of the opposition alliance Union for Hope for the presidential elections of 2021, the CNE President Diana Atamaint said.

The presidential elections in Ecuador will be held on February 7, and 16 presidential couples are already set to participate in the campaign.

"A few minutes ago the National Electoral Council (CNE) received a certification on the qualification of the presidential couple from the Union for Hope," Diana Atamaint said at a press conference on Tuesday.

The presidential couple will consist of economist Andres Arauz as president and journalist Carlos Rabascall as vice president of the country.

Rabascall replaced Ecuadorian former President Rafael Correa, who was convicted of bribery and corruption and sentenced to eight years' imprisonment. Correa does not plead guilty.

According to the electoral schedule, the presidential campaign will be held from December 31 to February 4, 2021. The presidential elections will take place on the first Sunday of February and an eventual second tour is planned for April 11.