QUITO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2022) Ecuadorian Energy and Mines Minister Xavier Vera resigned on Friday amid accusations of corruption, public administration secretary Ivan Correa said.

"Mr. Vera has tendered his resignation, and President (Guillermo Lasso) has accepted it," Correa told journalists.

Vera cited the desire to focus on his defense as the reason for his resignation.

The probe against Vera has been launched after a journalist working for a local media outlet handed over documents and audio recordings allegedly linking the minister with the exchange of jobs in the public sector for money.

There is also a recording alleging that the media outlet was offered a bribe to leave the minister alone.

Vera's home has been searched, and his computer, phones, and documents have been seized.

The minister has denied all accusations calling them false.