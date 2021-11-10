UrduPoint.com

Ecuador's Ex-Presidential Candidate Investigated In Unjustified Enrichment Case - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 10th November 2021 | 05:46 PM

The Ecuadorian prosecutor's office is carrying out a preliminary investigation against ex-presidential candidate Andres Arauz over possible unjustified enrichment, the newspaper El Comercio reported on Tuesday

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2021) The Ecuadorian prosecutor's office is carrying out a preliminary investigation against ex-presidential candidate Andres Arauz over possible unjustified enrichment, the newspaper El Comercio reported on Tuesday.

The prosecutor's office confirmed that there was an investigation against Union for Hope ex-presidential candidate Andres Arauz, and 24 other citizens and companies. The investigation was initiated on June 30, 2021, and the fact of the investigation was confirmed only today, on November 9, according to the newspaper.

The examination began after a complaint from one of Ecuador's civil movements. Arauz`s election campaign contracts with a Mexican consulting company and a Spanish political expert were also under suspicion.

If the offense is proved, the penalty may range from three to five years imprisonment.

Arauz lost in the second round of the presidential election, which was held in April this year. He won 47.64% of the votes, while his opponent, Guillermo Lasso, received 52.36% of the votes.

