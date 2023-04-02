UrduPoint.com

Ecuador's Foreign Minister Resigns

Sumaira FH Published April 02, 2023 | 04:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2023) Ecuadorian Minister of Foreign Affairs Juan Carlos Holguin has announced his resignation, for personal reasons.

"For personal reasons, I present my resignation from the post of Minister of Foreign Affairs and Human Mobility," Holguin said on Twitter on Saturday.

The minister said that, in his mandate, he had always acted fairly and in accordance with the law, in order to safeguard the interests of the state.

Ecuador's President Guillermo Lasso said that Minister of Environment, Water and Ecological Transition Gustavo Manrique Miranda will replace Holguin as the new foreign minister.

"I highlight the work carried out by Foreign Minister Juan Carlos Holguin and I regret his resignation. On Monday, Gustavo Manrique will be appointed as responsible to assume this post," Lasso said on Twitter on Saturday.

Earlier this week, the Constitutional Court of Ecuador announced that it had approved impeachment proceedings against Guillermo Lasso, on charges of embezzlement.

