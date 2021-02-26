UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ecuador's Health Minister Resigns Amid Preferential Vaccination Scandal

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 10:18 PM

Ecuador's Health Minister Resigns Amid Preferential Vaccination Scandal

Ecuadoran Public Health Minister Juan Carlos Zevallos on Friday presented his resignation letter to President Lenin Moreno in the wake of social media criticism, accusing the official of providing coronavirus vaccines to high-placed individuals

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2021) Ecuadoran Public Health Minister Juan Carlos Zevallos on Friday presented his resignation letter to President Lenin Moreno in the wake of social media criticism, accusing the official of providing coronavirus vaccines to high-placed individuals.

According to El Comercio newspaper, the outgoing minister has been dealing with public opprobrium since January, when Zevallos revealed vaccinating his mother. After that, the minister refused to make public the list of officials who could receive a vaccine. There have also been reports about a football player and a journalist getting vaccinated.

"Given the current situation and to allow the national vaccination plan to continue, I present to you, Mr. President, my irrevocable resignation from the position of the public health minister," Zevallos said in his resignation letter, posted by the president on Twitter.

Zevallos is not the only Latin American minister who was forced to resign due to alleged vaccination-related abuses of power. In Peru, both the health and foreign ministers, Pilar Mazzetti and Elizabeth Astete, resigned amid uproar over preferential vaccination scandal earlier in the month. The same goes for Zevallos' Argentinian counterpart, Gines Gonzalez Garcia.

Related Topics

Football Scandal Social Media Twitter Pilar Same Peru January From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Germany hails US shift on digital tax as 'giant st ..

3 minutes ago

Simon takes tennis break to 'preserve myself menta ..

3 minutes ago

Election Commission of Pakistan publishes returned ..

3 minutes ago

Algeria anti-govt protesters hit streets after yea ..

7 minutes ago

US drops key obstacle to global digital tax: Treas ..

7 minutes ago

World Must Unite, Speak as One Voice to Support Pe ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.