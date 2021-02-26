Ecuadoran Public Health Minister Juan Carlos Zevallos on Friday presented his resignation letter to President Lenin Moreno in the wake of social media criticism, accusing the official of providing coronavirus vaccines to high-placed individuals

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2021) Ecuadoran Public Health Minister Juan Carlos Zevallos on Friday presented his resignation letter to President Lenin Moreno in the wake of social media criticism, accusing the official of providing coronavirus vaccines to high-placed individuals.

According to El Comercio newspaper, the outgoing minister has been dealing with public opprobrium since January, when Zevallos revealed vaccinating his mother. After that, the minister refused to make public the list of officials who could receive a vaccine. There have also been reports about a football player and a journalist getting vaccinated.

"Given the current situation and to allow the national vaccination plan to continue, I present to you, Mr. President, my irrevocable resignation from the position of the public health minister," Zevallos said in his resignation letter, posted by the president on Twitter.

Zevallos is not the only Latin American minister who was forced to resign due to alleged vaccination-related abuses of power. In Peru, both the health and foreign ministers, Pilar Mazzetti and Elizabeth Astete, resigned amid uproar over preferential vaccination scandal earlier in the month. The same goes for Zevallos' Argentinian counterpart, Gines Gonzalez Garcia.