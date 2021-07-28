UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ecuador's Health Ministry Asks Prosecutors To Investigate Data Breach Of 1.5 Mln Patients

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 01:10 PM

Ecuador's Health Ministry Asks Prosecutors to Investigate Data Breach of 1.5 Mln Patients

QUITO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2021) The Ecuadorian Ministry of Health has asked the prosecutor's office to investigate the leak of 1.5 million patients' personal data, including those who were tested for COVID-19, the head of the ministry, Ximena Garzon, told reporters.

"Today we are submitting the case to the Attorney General so that an investigation can be carried out to determine whether this was a mistake due to careless handling of confidential data or it was done on purpose," she said.

On Sunday, on the webpage of the Ecuadorian Ministry of Health, where statistics on the pandemic are collected, the personal information of more than 1.5 million people was published, including Names and surnames, occupations, document numbers, medical records, and telephone numbers. There were those tested for the coronavirus among the patients.

The data was in the public domain for several hours. 

Related Topics

Garzon Sunday Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

COVID-19 cases tally crosses 4,000 cases for first ..

13 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $73.62 a barrel T ..

28 minutes ago

PM calls for inclusive political settlement in Afg ..

29 minutes ago

Russian-US Strategic Stability Consultations Start ..

2 minutes ago

Dutch cyclist Van Vleuten wins women's time trial ..

3 minutes ago

Medvedev battles heat to stay on track for Djokovi ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.