(@FahadShabbir)

QUITO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2021) The Ecuadorian Ministry of Health has asked the prosecutor's office to investigate the leak of 1.5 million patients' personal data, including those who were tested for COVID-19, the head of the ministry, Ximena Garzon, told reporters.

"Today we are submitting the case to the Attorney General so that an investigation can be carried out to determine whether this was a mistake due to careless handling of confidential data or it was done on purpose," she said.

On Sunday, on the webpage of the Ecuadorian Ministry of Health, where statistics on the pandemic are collected, the personal information of more than 1.5 million people was published, including Names and surnames, occupations, document numbers, medical records, and telephone numbers. There were those tested for the coronavirus among the patients.

The data was in the public domain for several hours.