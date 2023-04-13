UrduPoint.com

Ecuador's Interior Minister Says Police Detain Alleged Attackers On Port Of Esmeraldas

Published April 13, 2023

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2023) Ecuadorian Interior Minister Juan Zapata Silva said on Wednesday that police have detained three suspects allegedly involved in an armed attack on a major seaport in the city of Esmeraldas in northwestern Ecuador.

On Tuesday, the Ecuadorian Interior Ministry said that 30 heavily armed men attacked fishermen in the port of Esmeraldas. As a result of the attack, nine people were killed, and four were wounded. The ministry added that some 200 shell casings from firearms were found at the site. The Ecuadorian police said that organized criminal groups were involved in the attack, adding that 60 searches have already been carried out.

"After a series of searches, the Ecuadorian police managed to capture (a man) alias Coco, who was allegedly involved in the latest criminal acts in Esmeraldas," Zapata said in a tweet.

In another tweet, Zapata said that the police detained two more suspects belonging to the Los Tiguerones criminal gang.

The minister said that police would continue to carry out operations until all perpetrators of the attack were detained.

