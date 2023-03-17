UrduPoint.com

Ecuador's Lawmakers File Impeachment Motion Against President Lasso - Lower House

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 17, 2023 | 08:10 AM

Ecuador's Lawmakers File Impeachment Motion Against President Lasso - Lower House

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2023) A group of 58 lawmakers of the Ecuadorian National Assembly, the parliament's lower house, have handed over to National Assembly President Javier Virgilio Saquicela Espinoza a motion to impeach incumbent President Guillermo Lasso, who is accused of corruption and administrative irregularities, the National Assembly said on Thursday.

"The impeachment motion is formalized by 58 signatures of members of the National Assembly from various fractions. The motion was handed over to National Assembly President Virgilio Saquicela ... Once the text of the motion is approved, it will be sent to the Constitutional Court of Ecuador, which will issue a preliminary opinion on its admissibility," the lower house said on Twitter.

Earlier this month, the National Assembly approved a report of a legislative commission that recommended launching an impeachment process against Lasso because of his suspected involvement in corruption schemes. The commission's investigation focused on Lasso's alleged involvement in a corruption scheme in state-owned companies, which the prosecutor's office called the Encuentro case, as well as leaked data from a police investigation into drug trafficking. These involve the president's brother-in-law, Danilo Carrera Drouet, and Ecuadorian businessman Ruben Scherres suspected of drug trafficking.

Related Topics

Corruption National Assembly Police Parliament Twitter Ecuador From Court

Recent Stories

Man United, Arsenal , Feyenoord, Juventus, Sevilla ..

Man United, Arsenal , Feyenoord, Juventus, Sevilla progress for Europa League&#0 ..

6 hours ago
 Sindh High Court adjourns petition against Bahria ..

Sindh High Court adjourns petition against Bahria Town till April 14

8 hours ago
 Secretary visits dairy farm, milk collection centr ..

Secretary visits dairy farm, milk collection centre in Sahiwal division

8 hours ago
 Uranium said missing by IAEA in Libya recovered: m ..

Uranium said missing by IAEA in Libya recovered: military

8 hours ago
 Global stocks rally after ECB lifts rates amid Fir ..

Global stocks rally after ECB lifts rates amid First Republic rescue talk

8 hours ago
 Blinken bolsters support for Niger as Russia expan ..

Blinken bolsters support for Niger as Russia expands nearby

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.