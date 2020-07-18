QUITO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2020) Ecuador's National Assembly has appointed Maria Alejandra Munoz, the head of the customs agency, as the country's vice president.

The appointment comes after Munoz's predecessor, Otto Sonnenholzner, tendered his resignation earlier this month.

"Congratulations Maria Alejandra! I invite you not to waste a minute on the task of strengthening our democracy," President Lenin Moreno wrote on Twitter following the parliament's vote.

Munoz received 75 votes in support from the National Assembly, while 22 voted against her candidacy.

Munoz was one of three candidates, the other two being Interior Minister Maria Paula Romo and the head of the presidential administration, Juan Sebastian Roldan. Both failed to secure more than the required minimum of 70 votes.