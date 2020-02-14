UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ecuador's Moreno Says Trump Spoke To White House Cabinet About Helping Quito With Tariffs

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 02:00 AM

Ecuador's Moreno Says Trump Spoke to White House Cabinet About Helping Quito With Tariffs

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2020) US President Donald Trump spoke to his cabinet about helping Ecuador with tariffs on various products including tuna and roses, President Lenin Moreno said at the Atlantic Council in Washington on Thursday.

Trump and Moreno met in Washington on Wednesday where the two leaders discussed cooperating on a wide range of issues including terrorism, trade and border security, the White House said in a readout.

"We also talked about trade issues with President Trump. He understood very well. He talked to his minister to help us with tariffs that are charged for different products, such as tuna - the most delicious and tastiest in the world," Moreno said.

Moreno also mentioned shrimp, cocoa and roses as other product categories affected by tariffs. Moreno noted that Ecuador's shrimp exports have increased by ten-fold.

A US senior administration official said on Tuesday that the United States and Ecuador are close to concluding a free trade agreement and are planning to hold the second round of the bilateral Trade and Investment Committee in the very near future.

Related Topics

World Exports Washington White House Trump Ecuador United States Border Cabinet Agreement

Recent Stories

Saudi Foreign Minister Denies Rumors of Crown Prin ..

1 hour ago

US Files Superseding Indictment Against Huawei - C ..

1 hour ago

Universities' linkages with corporate sector enabl ..

1 hour ago

Hamdan bin Zayed participates in mangrove seedling ..

3 hours ago

Ethiopian PM arrives in UAE

4 hours ago

Jordan’s Fuheis Youth Club snatches AWST 2020 ba ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.