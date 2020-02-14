WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2020) US President Donald Trump spoke to his cabinet about helping Ecuador with tariffs on various products including tuna and roses, President Lenin Moreno said at the Atlantic Council in Washington on Thursday.

Trump and Moreno met in Washington on Wednesday where the two leaders discussed cooperating on a wide range of issues including terrorism, trade and border security, the White House said in a readout.

"We also talked about trade issues with President Trump. He understood very well. He talked to his minister to help us with tariffs that are charged for different products, such as tuna - the most delicious and tastiest in the world," Moreno said.

Moreno also mentioned shrimp, cocoa and roses as other product categories affected by tariffs. Moreno noted that Ecuador's shrimp exports have increased by ten-fold.

A US senior administration official said on Tuesday that the United States and Ecuador are close to concluding a free trade agreement and are planning to hold the second round of the bilateral Trade and Investment Committee in the very near future.