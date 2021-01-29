The Ombudsman's Office of Ecuador has said that it has requested that prosecutors launch a probe into the health minister over irregularities in the coronavirus vaccination campaign

"The Ombudsman's Office has filed a complaint with the Prosecutor's Office over alleged crimes of embezzlement and abuse of authority by Health Minister Juan Carlos Zevallos due to irregularities in the vaccination campaign against COVID-19," the office wrote on Twitter on Thursday.

According to the Universo newspaper, the minister received the vaccine despite not being in one of the priority groups.

In addition, parliament has passed a resolution asking President Lenin Moreno to remove Zevallos from office and hold him liable for mishandling the vaccination campaign, which kicked off last week.

The Latin American country has so far registered over 246,000 coronavirus cases, including more than 10,000 confirmed deaths and another 4,679 suspected fatalities.