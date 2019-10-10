UrduPoint.com
Ecuador's Ombudsman Says 5 People Died During Civil Unrest, Including Prominent Activist

SANTA CRUZ (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2019) Five people have died during protests in Ecuador, including a prominent native people's rights activist, the country ombudsman's office said on Thursday.

"The ombudsman office in the face of the tragic death of Inocencio Tucumbi, the leader of the Confederation of Indigenous Peoples of Cotopaxi, and four more people in the country, expresses its condolences to their families for their irreplaceable loss," the office said in a statement, posted on Twitter.

The ombudsman office called on the Ecuadoran government to eradicate violence and guarantee the right to peaceful protest.

Unrest erupted across Ecuador earlier this month after President Lenin Moreno imposed austerity measures, the most severe of which was the suspension of fuel subsidies, in accordance with an agreement with the International Monetary Fund to receive a $4.2 billion loan.

The protests have since evolved into wide-ranging set of demands that have activated many social groups, including farmers, students, indigenous peoples and more.

