BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2021) Ecuador's President Lenin Moreno has appointed a new health minister after former Ecuadorian Public Health Minister Juan Carlos Zevallos resigned amid criticism over the process of coronavirus vaccination in the country.

"... to appoint Mr. Rodolfo Enrique Farfan Jaime as Minister of Public Health," the Monday executive decree signed by Moreno says.

Rodolfo Farfan, a 63-year-old surgeon, has nearly 40 years of work experience in Ecuador's health system. He served as the country's deputy health minister starting from November, 2020.

The outgoing health minister, Juan Carlos Zevallos, presented his resignation letter to Ecuador's president on Friday in the wake of social media criticism over the alleged preferential vaccination of "VIP individuals" in the country.