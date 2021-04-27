UrduPoint.com
Ecuador's President-Elect Asks Moscow, Beijing, Washington For Help With Vaccines

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 06:30 AM

Ecuador's President-Elect Asks Moscow, Beijing, Washington for Help With Vaccines

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2021) Ecuador's President-elect Guillermo Lasso has asked Russian President Vladimir Putin, as well as the leaders of China and the US, for help in fighting COVID-19 and getting the Ecuadorian population vaccinated.

Presenting the country's new cabinet of ministers on Monday, Lasso said he had sent a letter to Putin "to request support in what concerns vaccines," specifying that the new government had already initiated procedures to arrange speedy deliveries.

Lasso said he had spoken with Chinese President Xi Jinping, asking him to speed up the vaccine shipments already agreed upon and thanking Beijing for a recent vaccine donation.

Ecuador's president-elect has also asked Washington for help in getting Ecuadorians vaccinated.

About 200,000 people in Ecuador have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, while Lasso has promised to vaccinate 9 million people in his first hundred days in office.

Ecuador has reached agreements on vaccine deliveries with Pfizer, AstraZeneca, and Sinovac, as well as through the Covax international mechanism.

