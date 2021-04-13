MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2021) Ecuador's President-Elect Guillermo Lasso from the CREO right-wing movement has promised to eradicate corruption and win the battle against COVID-19.

During his first press conference following victory in the Sunday elections, Lasso, a 65-year-old former banker, said that Ecuador was facing a "harsh economic crisis and a healthcare crisis."

Lasso told reporters on Monday, as broadcast on Facebook, that he was going to fight corruption and boost the fight against COVID-19 in the country. He also promised to resolve tax evasion problems and create a "cabinet of unity" that would help tackle some of the key issues: the coronavirus pandemic, unemployment, hunger and poverty.

During his campaign, Lasso promised to vaccinate 9 million Ecuadorans in his first 100 days in office.

According to Ecuador's National Electoral Council, Guillermo Lasso won in the Sunday presidential runoff with 52.38 percent of the votes, while his rival leftist candidate Andres Arauz from the Union of Hope coalition got 47.62 percent.

Admitting his defeat, Arauz said on Sunday that his defeat was not a political or moral one as different candidates were striving for a better future for Ecuadorians.